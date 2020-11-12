The residents of Tangier are facing waster issues after there was a malfunction in the town’s water system.

Island resident Dennis Crockett told WESR Wednesday night that the water pressure is low on the island but there is water.

Crocket said that he is hoping the problem will be fixed in the next day or two.

A few years ago, Tangier was out of water for several weeks when a water main broke and it took several weeks to get it repaired. Crockett says he doesn’t think this problem that serious.

