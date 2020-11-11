Superintendent Chris Holland is pleased to announce that the School Board approved on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to extend the Thanksgiving Vacation for two more days, Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, for all Accomack County Public Schools employees. All schools will be closed for all students and staff starting on Monday, November 23, and ending on Friday, November 27. A regular schedule will resume on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Related Posts
Senator Lewis and Delegate Bloxom discuss COVID-19 and more at ESVA Chamber’s Road to Recovery Lunch’ Learn
April 30, 2020
ESO Announces Acquisition of Belle Haven School Building
April 16, 2018
Legislation to scrap Lee-Jackson Day advances
February 10, 2020
Beat the Peak Alert Issued for ANEC Consumers
December 10, 2018
Local Conditions
November 11, 2020, 4:19 pm
Cloudy
72°F
72°F
9 mph
real feel: 72°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 80%
wind speed: 9 mph SSE
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:39 am
sunset: 4:54 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
2 hours ago
Listen to our Chamber Chat stream and receive a special offer! ... See MoreSee Less
Chamber Chat - Shopping the ESVA for the holidays part oneToday we were joined by ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robie Marsh for part one of Shopping the ESVA for the Holidays. Joined by Dr. Julie Nash and Mayor Frank Russell of Parksley, Nikki Wardius of W