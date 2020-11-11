Superintendent Chris Holland is pleased to announce that the School Board approved on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to extend the Thanksgiving Vacation for two more days, Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, for all Accomack County Public Schools employees. All schools will be closed for all students and staff starting on Monday, November 23, and ending on Friday, November 27. A regular schedule will resume on Monday, November 30, 2020.