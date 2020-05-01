In Thursday afternoon’s telephone meeting of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors regarding COVID-19, County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski attributed the increase in COVID-19 positives on the Eastern Shore in Thursday’s VDH report to an increase in tests processed:

Kolakowski also reported the County is beginning to work with businesses to help them figure out what the reopening of Virginia will look like:

The Board asked Kolakowski to reach out to the office of Governor Ralph Northam to get as much information as possible on his plan for reopening.

