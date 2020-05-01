RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- More than a half-million Virginians have filed unemployment claims since the coronavirus outbreak hit the state last month.

That’s according to new federal data released Thursday. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed more than 74,000 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week.

That marks the third straight week totals have dipped since weekly claims reached a record-setting nearly 150,000 in the week ending April 4. Still, it’s far higher than before the crisis.

Altogether in the past six weeks, about 570,000 people have filed for jobless benefits in Virginia. That’s about 13% of the state’s workforce. Nationwide, over 3.8 million people have filed unemployment claims.