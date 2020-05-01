Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and the Riverside system itself have prepared in case a wave of victims overburdens its’ facilities here.

Sally Schreiber commented that “Riverside is using a system approach in response to questions about the number of cases of COVID we are caring for in our hospitals. As of Wednesday April 29, Riverside is treating 27 confirmed patients for COVID-19 at our 5 acute care hospitals.

At Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital we are working to keep ICU beds available at all times. Our plan includes proactively sending patients to other Riverside facilities before patient demand or volume exceeds capacity. This is a major advantage of a community hospital like RSMH being a part of a larger health system like Riverside. We have sent 10+ patients to our other facilities and will continue to send patients according to our plan.”

.