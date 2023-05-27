This past week the Northampton Middle School Band participated in the Music in the Parks competition at Busch Gardens. The Yellow Jackets band placed 3rd in the middle school/junior high school category with a rating of excellent.

The group was also awarded the coveted Espirit de Corps Award given to only one group regardless of age/category which recognizes the participating organization that displays an exemplary attitude of positive support and outstanding personal behavior throughout the festival weekend. Personal integrity, quality character values, a desire for excellence, and a spirit of cooperation serve as the cornerstone qualities of the Esprit de Corps Award.

Great job to our middle school students!

