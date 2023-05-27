The YMCA of South Hampton Roads invites the community to join them as they celebrate the grand opening of the gymnasium at the Northampton County YMCA. This gymnasium is the second phase of their project, with the first phase being the building of the Northampton County YMCA, which opened in May 2021. This grand opening of this gymnasium is part of a multi-year plan to bring services and programs to the Eastern Shore.

The project was developed as a response to data collected that indicated multiple deficits existing through the community, including the availability of services and programs for the aging community, wealth disparities, youth program opportunities, healthy living resources, academic resources for critical out-of-school time hours, childcare services, and medical services. These are all areas that the YMCA of South Hampton Roads has a history of addressing and providing resources towards improving.

The gym houses basketball courts, restroom facilities, and room for stadium-style seating, but will be multipurpose in its service to the Northampton County community. The facility will be used for sports such as pickleball and basketball, summer camps, open gym space, and more.

Join in to celebrate this momentous ribbon cutting at 10 am on June 3rd, 2023, at the Northampton County YMCA, 22257 Parson’s Circle, Cape Charles, VA. The Y will also be celebrating with a community Block Party immediately following until 1 pm.

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is committed to making the Northampton County YMCA a key community asset and is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of residents. To date, through generous donations, the Y has raised just over $1 million towards the $2 million project goal. If you are interested in making a donation, please visit ymcashr.org/nhc.

Learn more about the YMCA of South Hampton Roads at ymcashr.org.