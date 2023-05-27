May 27 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Barrier Islands Center 7295 Young St.,, Machipongo, VA, United States

The BIC’s Art & Music on the Farm festival offers fine art and treasures from local artists, artisans, and traditional roots music played by celebrated musicians from across Virginia, all in an inviting, family-friendly setting. Whether you prefer to sip wine, peruse the eye-catching art, delve into the history of Virginia musical styles, watch your child have fun with an art activity, plan a fun summer garden, or eat some tasty food, you will find something to tickle your fancy.

Everyone will revel in the toe-tapping, hand-clapping sounds of gospel, folk, and bluegrass from this year’s line-up of highly acclaimed bands. And don’t forget the intimate workshops with the performers hosted by music historian Gregg Kimball. The BIC can bring these high-caliber musicians to the Eastern Shore thanks in part to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

In addition to the music, the Farm is filled with some of the finest art in the region: over 30 artists and artisans will have their paintings, plants, and crafts for sale. Food and beverages (including local wine, beer, soft drinks, and iced coffee) are available for purchase. Children can participate in a fun, free art activity.

So, bring your friends and family to start summer with a glorious celebration of Virginia’s rich heritage of art and music at one of the loveliest venues on the Eastern Shore!

May 28 @ 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Historic Palace Theater 305 Mason Avenue, Cape Charles,

The event will be the unveiling of a new Walking Tour of Invisible History ofafrican Americans in CAPE CHARLEs, The presentation will detail the history of the creation of the tour and will feature speakers from the community. There will be A DEMOnStRATION of how to navigate the tour using your computer or smart phones and a party and guided tour to some of the sites after the presentatio

May 28 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

May 29 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

VA, United States

Bring your own chair!