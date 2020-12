On December 28, 2020 at approximately 6:20pm, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 18248 Lankford Hwy, Eastville to assist fire and EMS on the scene of a farm equipment accident.

Gregory Louis Mast, 24, of Townsend was pronounced deceased on arrival.

The incident is being investigated by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office. Assistance was provided at the scene by Virginia State Police, Northampton EMS, Eastville Fire Department and Cheriton Fire Department.

