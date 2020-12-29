- For sale 7ft pool table with coin operated options – $400.00, 6ft long fish tank – 65-90 gallons weights over 200 lbs empty – $350 or best offer, 2ft high porcelain or ceramic based coffee table with glass stop, Must be seen to appreciate. Pictures available. Call 414-1393 for more information
- For sale parts for a 2000 Chevy S10 pickup 7573872114
- 4 x 8 utility trailer, needs a little tlc and has no title will take $ 200 firm as is 17573877506
- LF small wood stove for shed or garage. 8 hp evinrude outboard motor for parts $10 757-695-0402
- Dale Earnhardt Sr die-cast adult collectables for sale. Call for more info. Leave message if no answer. 4104300476
- Looking to buy a Remington 870 express magnum 12 gauge. 7577109034
- Diner grill heater propane new $200, 3870805
- Lf 100 gallon oil drum, 6948342
- Jevity 1.5 calories for a feeding tube 7 boxes never opened, 7873565
- Babe Ruth collector five card set $100, Hot water heater $150, 7573872039
- Whirl pool clothes dryer front load, 7578943196
- Lf used crab pot frames, 7577108645
- Table w 6 chairs 125 obo, 1 table w 3 chairs 75 obo, Kerosene 150 , 6786465
- 2 leather 3rd row seats from 2001 gmc yukon fits a Tahoe, Never installed new leather $50 each, 757665705
- Size large black leather motor jacket $100, 4429030
- Lf car reasonable price, Long as it runs and is in good condition 7576948342
