By Linda Cicoira

A Northampton Circuit Court jury acquitted an Exmore man Tuesday of three felony charges.

Duane Antonio Pitt was found not guilty of burglary, attempted grand larceny with a firearm, and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred Oct. 19, 2020. Pitt was indicted on the counts in March 2021.

He is still facing charges of burglary, grand larceny, and possession of stolen property with intent to sell from incidents that occurred in April 2020 and grand larceny, possession of stolen property with intent to sell, burglary and petty larceny from May 2020 incidents.