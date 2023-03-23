Steve Elliott, left, and Lee Stevenson won the St. Patty’s Day Golf Tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club on March 17. The twosome shot a net 79 using an alternate shot format to best a field of 14 teams. Tiffany Bloom and David Zaft came in second with an 80.

The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club will hold its Easter Scrambled Eggs Golf Tournament on April 8 at 10 a.m. The format is an ABCD Captains Draft Four-Person Scramble and is open to members and non-members with a $25 entry fee plus green fees. For more information or to register, call 757-786-4519 or email [email protected].

