1.Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover for 2019 Dodge Ram 5’7″ bed. Like New $425.00 OBO. 757-710-9036

2.Wood and metal headboard for queen-sized bed. $25. 757-694-1378

3.97 firebird v8 auto runs and drives needs a lot of work $2800 443-523-5741

4.1 Acres of Land for sale in the Trehernville area. Also a 400 Turbo-Hydromatic Transmission for sale 757-678-6910

5.Tonneau cover 6′ Chevy bed good condition $125 obo 757-710-8329

6.LF junk appliances or scrap metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566

7.For sale 1991 Chevy p/u, 1997 Chevy Tahoe for parts, boat 757-350-9849

8. For sale 1999m Ford Crown Vic police interceptor motor and transmission 757-693-1450

9.For sale 1985 Chevy S-10 w/355 cu.in. motor 443-289-0103

10.12″ sliding compound miter saw like new $300 757-678-6847

11.9″ bench band saw $75, Rockwell free standing vice $75,Camper sewer hose slinky $20 757-894-0823

12.15″ bass speaker for a car $30 757-607-7511

13.3 pc. living rm. table set $65, Girls mini mouse kitchen set w/acc and boy’s toys 757-442-5370

14.LF 8′ satellite dish fiberglass or metal besh 757-336-1386

15.LF free gift card for Pizza Hut or McDonalds 757-710-4691

16.For sale power recliner, inversion table and above ground pool filter 410-422-1850

17.LF twin bed 757-990-5135

18.Electric ridable child’s horse 12v w/charger $150,soft ball net $50, corn hole game $50 443-880-1331