Northampton County added one new COVID-19 case in Wednesday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Shore metrics remained unmoved.

The Eastern Shore processed 56 tests for a test positive rate of 1.7%.

Virginia’s statewide additional cases trended upward again a day after Governor Northam blamed new case increases on individuals not wearing masks, adding 1,059 new cases, with 25 additional probable cases.

88 new confirmed hospitalizations were added to the VDH’s numbers but probable hospitalizations were unmoved. Virginia’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Confirmed fell by 8 to 699 and pending test result fell by 38 to 382.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning, for an overall total of 1,882, with three additional probable deaths with an overall total of 110.

Virginia processed 14,107 tests in Wednesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 7.5%.

