Funeral services for Mr. Henry Harris III, of Westover, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Pastor Lester Justice will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Samuel Wesley Church Cemetery, Manokin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Geneva Turner
April 19, 2018
Mr. George Richardson, Sr.
March 21, 2019
Fannie Odessa Armwood
February 13, 2018
Bernadette Gadow
January 15, 2020
Local Conditions
July 15, 2020, 11:23 am
Mostly sunny
83°F
83°F
2 mph
real feel: 95°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 2 mph ENE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 5:54 am
sunset: 8:24 pm
2 hours ago
Northampton adds one new COVID-19 case - Shore Daily NewsNorthampton County added one new COVID-19 case in Wednesday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. All other Shore metrics remained unmoved. Virginia’s statewide additional cases...