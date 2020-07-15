Funeral services for Mr. Henry Harris III, of Westover, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Pastor Lester Justice will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Samuel Wesley Church Cemetery, Manokin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.