A Minotaur rocket headed to the heavens this morning after a perfect launch at the Wallops Flight Facility. The launch occurred at 9:46 am after a hold due to a problem down range. The shot then went off without a hitch. The rocket contained a classified payload. The original launch time was not disclosed but the launch was covered live on the NASA Wallops You Tube feed. The next launch at the Wallops Flight Facility is scheduled for mid August.

