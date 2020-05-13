It’s official, Governor Ralph Northam said in his news conference Wednesday that he will officially allow most of the state go begin phase 1 reopening this Friday, May 15.

The only region that will not be reopening will be Northern Virginia which will have to wait until May 29. Northern Virginia has 1/3 of the state’s population but 50% of the total cases in Virginia.

Northam also said that 11 DMV centers in 7 of 8 regions in the state will open for certain services including issuing drivers licenses and vehicle registrations, and disabled parking permits by appointment only. DMV offices in Northern Virginia will remain closed.

