1.1999 Chevy Suburban w/ 3rd row seating, 2wd $2,800 443-523-5741
2.LF roofing tin, LF 15in wheels for a Chevy S10 pickup, either chrome or polished 757-387-2114
3.LF lever action 410 shotgun, LF utility/golf cart w/ rear dump bed, LF countertop mixer w/ dough hook and attachments 757-999-4140
4.LF full size bed and twin bed 757-665-7246
5.4 tires 235-75-17 $200, Stihl weed trimmer $60, 19hp Koehler engine $150 757-678-2566
6.31in flat screen color tv, w/ remote for free 757-336-6617
7.10 Windows 678-2244
8.LF treated picnic table, LF used charcoal bbq grill 757-894-0113
9.LF fences and wheelbarrow 757-377-4162
10.Hoover floormate deluxe hardwood floor cleaner $50, mechanical house jack w/ 5 ton capacity, like new $125, speaker cable $15 757-665-4932
11.LF generator 757-894-8986
12.LF mutt 710-3285
13.Kitchen table set w/ 4 blue chairs $35 obo, 4wd Single cab pickup 1996 f150 $1,900 obo, Misc. items 302-519-1311
14.800 tractor 710-0810
15.21in cut Murray 5hp push mower $75 665-5415
16.Large wheel-barrow $25, seed planter 757-787-7370
17.2 Onboard Diagnostics $25 for both 787-3848
18.GE stove, refrigerator, china cupboard 757-387-7149
19.1989 C30 Chevy dump truck $2,000 710-7146
20.694-8324 garden tiller, only used once $150 obo, LF high chair, LF small older model color tv
21.LF swing set 631-496-0895