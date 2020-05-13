In Accomack County 545 individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, which represents 1.6% of the general population.

In Northampton County 174 individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 representing 1.5% of the general population.

Of those diagnosed in Accomack County (545) , 24 have been hospitalized or 4.4% have been hospitalized.

Of those diagnosed in Northampton County, (174) 10 or 5.7% have been hospitalized.

In Accomack County, there have been 7 deaths or 1.2% of those diagnosed.

In Northampton County, there have been 5 deaths or 2.8% of those diagnosed.

Proper social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing masks in public and limiting gatherings should continue to be practiced.

.