In Accomack County 545 individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, which represents 1.6% of the general population.
In Northampton County 174 individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 representing 1.5% of the general population.
Of those diagnosed in Accomack County (545) , 24 have been hospitalized or 4.4% have been hospitalized.
Of those diagnosed in Northampton County, (174) 10 or 5.7% have been hospitalized.
In Accomack County, there have been 7 deaths or 1.2% of those diagnosed.
In Northampton County, there have been 5 deaths or 2.8% of those diagnosed.
Proper social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing masks in public and limiting gatherings should continue to be practiced.
.