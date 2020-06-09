There are two local blood drives being held on the Eastern Shore today. The Onancock Elks #1766 is sponsoring a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross. Donations are by a scheduled appointment on the event website.

The Accomack County Department of Public Safety is hosting a blood drive today from 10 am to 3 p.m. at the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company on Dunne Ave. in Parksley. All precautions for COVID-19 will be utilized. If a person does not have a mask, one will be provided. Testing for COVID-19 is not available.

Blood stores have been depleted following the COVID-19 pandemic which all but stopped blood donations. There is no artificial substitute for blood.

