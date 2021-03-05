RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia is getting its first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus.

Seventy-thousand doses are expected to last through next Friday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration over the weekend and is the third kind of inoculation to become available in the U.S.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines because it requires only one shot and is much easier to store.

State health officials have said that everyone who wants a shot should be able to get one by the end of May.

