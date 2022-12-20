Weather prognosticators have now decided that we should avoid measurable snow this Christmas. Earlier it was thought that we may see some snow fall but now it appears we will have rain and highs near 60 on Friday December 23 with cold air arriving behind that. There could be a snow shower or two as that system moves out.

After that the bottom will drop out temperature wise and keeping it no warmer than the low 30s through Monday with the high on Christmas Day not expected to reach freezing. Lows could be in the upper teens before it is over. Temperatures should begin to moderate on Tuesday and we could see highs rebounding to the 50s by the latter part of Christmas week.

Shore residents should prepare for the cold snap in advance. If your pipes are prone to freezing, make sure you dribble your cold water overnight during the freeze. That will help avoid frozen pipes. Residents should plan now to have enough fuel to get through the cold spell as well. Remember to keep your pets inside if possible and make sure they have fresh unfrozen water and shelter if they have to remain outside.

