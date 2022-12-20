Delegate Rob Bloxom, has been recognized by the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (VASWCD) as one of their “Legislators of the Year” award recipients at the VASWCD Annual Conference at the Hotel Roanoke earlier in December. Noted by the Association as a strong supporter of conservation in the 100th House District and for the Commonwealth at large, they commended Bloxom for the leadership he provided during the 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session and during his tenure in the General Assembly.

“As volunteer district directors, we appreciate the amount of time Delegate Bloxom gives many issues including conservation, and are grateful for his support to the agriculture and forest community. He truly understands the importance of reducing nonpoint source pollution across the Commonwealth and the value of our Soil & Water Conservation Districts,” stated Lynn Graves, President of VASWCD.

During the 2021 Legislative Session, Bloxom was instrumental in helping secure $3.6 million for additional operations funding to soil and water conservation districts. He has also been a supporter of the agriculture cost share program and provides steadfast leadership regarding conservation and the work of Soil & Water Conservation Districts. He brings his knowledge and expertise to the Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resource committee and serves on the Chesapeake Bay Commission.

Delegate Bloxom represents the 100th District an area that encompasses Accomack and Northampton Counties as well as a portion of Norfolk and has served in the General Assembly since 2014.