The Wallops Flight Facility tweeted Monday that due to weather issues, the first launch of the Rocket Lab Electron has been moved to January. The twitter quote said,

“The first U.S. Electron launch from Wallops has been delayed to January 2023. Weather was a challenge for the remainder of the window. The Wallops range & safety teams stand ready to support a new launch date. Follow our launch schedule: https://nasa.gov/wallops-launch-schedule.

Weather and increased air traffic during the Christmas holiday combined to delay the historic launch from Wallops. We will have the new launch date when it is scheduled.