Accomack County Voter Registrar Angel Shrieves has announced that there will be no primaries on the Eastern Shore in the upcoming June primary election.

None of the localities on the Shore are having primary elections including local elections. One of the parties may have a nominating event , but you will need to contact the party chairs for that information.

The next election is on November 7, 2023.

For more information in either county you can contact your local Voter Registrar or visit the Virginia Department of Election website: elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot.