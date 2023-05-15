Attorney General Miyares will be the keynote speaker for the annual Prayer Breakfast sponsored by the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association on Monday, May 15, at Exmore Moose Lodge beginning at 8:00am. Local Sheriffs will also be providing brief remarks at the breakfast.

Miyares will then head to Chincoteague Island for a luncheon at Captain Zach’s Seafood from 12-1 PM. The public is invited to come hear Virginia’s Attorney General speak free of charge. The regular menu will be available for those who would like to order lunch.

Afterwards, Attorney General Miyares will be delivering National Child ID Kits to local sheriffs. The Attorney General has been delivering these important kits throughout Virginia – here’s an example.

.