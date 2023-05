Broadwater Academy will host Southampton in the Quarter Finals of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Playoffs on Tuesday, May 16th at 4:30.

The Vikings come in as a 4 seed against the 5th seeded Southampton Academy.

Admission for the quarterfinals will be $5 and a $20 max per family charge, and tickets can only be purchased through ticket spicket. http://spicket. events/visaa

(Cash will be accepted on-site if necessary) All ticket sales go to VISAA.