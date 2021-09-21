The NFIB Virginia PAC today announced its endorsement of candidate Glenn Youngkin in the upcoming governor’s race. The general election will occur on November 2nd, however, early voting started this weekend, on September 17th. The NFIB Virginia PAC, made up of Virginia small business owners and NFIB members, are excited to throw their support behind Youngkin, who has a long history of supporting small business owners.

“The NFIB Virginia PAC is proud to endorse Glenn Youngkin, who understands what small business owners are going through during this turbulent time,” said Nicole Riley, NFIB State Director in Virginia. “Youngkin’s commitment to enacting tax relief for small businesses, protecting workers from forced unionization or the loss of their jobs and creating a reasonable regulatory environment makes him the clear choice for Governor. Virginia needs a governor who understands that the key to growing our state’s economy is to enact policies that allow our job creators to thrive. Glenn Youngkin is someone who understands this challenge and is ready to take the reins on day one and get the Commonwealth back on track.”

“Virginians have a clear choice this November between a proven businessman and bold leader with a plan and Terry McAuliffe’s failed record as governor that left Virginia’s job machine broken and its economy stalled,” said Glenn Youngkin. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of small businesses leaders from across the Commonwealth, who recognize that my Day One Game Plan will jumpstart the economy and add 400,000 jobs and 10,000 startups.”

The NFIB Virginia PAC’s endorsement is important to this campaign. Small business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for actively recruiting friends, family members, and acquaintances to go to the polls. NFIB’s political support is based on the candidates’ positions and records on key small-business issues.

