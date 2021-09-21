Hokies’ late rally falls short in Morgantown

Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for 106 yards and a score and West Virginia survived No. 15 Virginia Tech’s furious rally from a 20-point deficit to beat the Hokies 27-21 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (2-1) built a 27-7-point lead midway through the third quarter but saw that mostly evaporate behind Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister .

Burmeister threw for two scores, including a 29-yard TD toss to Jalen Holston with 3:10 left. Virginia Tech got the ball back with 2:11 remaining on Jermaine Waller’s interception of Doege at the West Virginia 17, but Burmeister threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 3 and West Virginia ran out the clock.

It was one of three Virginia Tech drives that stalled inside the West Virginia 10, with the Hokies coming away with no points.

Burmeister finished 19 of 31 for 223 yards.

Virginia Tech (2-1) had allowed only three touchdowns in its first two games but gave up two quick scores to the Mountaineers, who couldn’t keep up the momentum after halftime.



Burmeister overcame a sack to throw three straight completions at the end of the third quarter, and his 25-yard scramble on third down set up Raheem Blackshear’s 20-yard scoring run at the end of the third quarter to close the gap to 27-14.

Doege finished 15 of 25 for 193 yards and West Virginia outgained the Hokies 369-329.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech hosts Richmond of the Football Championship Subdivision next Saturday.

.