ANPC’s Rene Spady and Lisa Carey show off the New Beginnings Baby Basket

ANPC, Women’s Pregnancy Support, located across from Walmart in Onley, is offering their New Beginnings Baby Basket filled with diapers and other baby necessities to all expecting mothers and fathers in our community.

The initiative is being funded by a generous grant awarded to the pregnancy center by the Robert E. & Marie Orr Smith Foundation and is available to anyone who would like to receive the basket of baby items.

The pregnancy center is open Monday-Thursday from 10:00 – 4:00. Expectant moms and dads are invited to stop by for a tour of the center and to pick up a New Beginnings Baby Basket at their convenience. If you would like more information, you can call the center at (757) 787-1119.