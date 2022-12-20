  1. For sale Manufactured home footers and straps (20) asking $200 757-387-2114
  2. LF a shed, LF a trailer to pull behind a 4Wheeler for yard work and any kind of outside Christmas decorations. Call 757-693-0720
  3. Polish rooster for sale $20 pick up only Melfa VA  757-710-3192
  4. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
  5. LF kitchen table w/chairs 757-350-5504
  6. LF apartment ASAP  757-665-8970
  7. Weed eater $35, Leaf blower $50, router  w/bits $50 757-787-1470
  8. Motorola cell phone w/otter box case $60 757-710-1025
  9. LF female house dog, for sale 2001 Firebird convertible $2,500 obo 757-331-0586
  10. automatic wood heater cast iron 757-710-3813
  11. T.V. and stand $40, 3pc. living room table set for sale black in color 757-678-3380
  12. 50″ commercial T.V. $450 obo 443-365-7168
  13. Pecans $5 bucket full, for sale chickens all sizes, colors and prices 757-665-6279
  14. New T.V. mount for 42″-90″ T.V. 20 assorted drums and parts $15 ea., Ibanez bass w/practice amp $150 firm 757-710-1490
  15. 12″ boys bike @25  757070905856
  16. LF Play station 4 w/controllers and possibly games 757-665-5335
  17. LF a moped around $50-$75  757-694-7267