- For sale Manufactured home footers and straps (20) asking $200 757-387-2114
- LF a shed, LF a trailer to pull behind a 4Wheeler for yard work and any kind of outside Christmas decorations. Call 757-693-0720
- Polish rooster for sale $20 pick up only Melfa VA 757-710-3192
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- LF kitchen table w/chairs 757-350-5504
- LF apartment ASAP 757-665-8970
- Weed eater $35, Leaf blower $50, router w/bits $50 757-787-1470
- Motorola cell phone w/otter box case $60 757-710-1025
- LF female house dog, for sale 2001 Firebird convertible $2,500 obo 757-331-0586
- automatic wood heater cast iron 757-710-3813
- T.V. and stand $40, 3pc. living room table set for sale black in color 757-678-3380
- 50″ commercial T.V. $450 obo 443-365-7168
- Pecans $5 bucket full, for sale chickens all sizes, colors and prices 757-665-6279
- New T.V. mount for 42″-90″ T.V. 20 assorted drums and parts $15 ea., Ibanez bass w/practice amp $150 firm 757-710-1490
- 12″ boys bike @25 757070905856
- LF Play station 4 w/controllers and possibly games 757-665-5335
- LF a moped around $50-$75 757-694-7267
