The New Road Community Development Group is partnering with Virginia Tech and the company Quikrete to explore the viability of 3D printing new homes.

Northampton County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski informed the Board of Supervisors of the plan Tuesday night.

The new homes will have a 3D printed concrete exterior but traditionally framed interior.

“These homes will comply with all codes,” said Kolakowski.

Although he had only seen rough numbers, Kolakowski did say the houses should be more affordable than their traditional counter parts.

Supervisor Betsy Mapp added they are exploring printing tiny homes as well for individuals, a dire need in the County.

