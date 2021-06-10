Northampton County fees will be increasing for the first time in 11 years.

The Board of Supervisors improved the increases at Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

Among the fees increased include zoning map amendments, which increased from $500 to $1,000, variance and buffer exceptions, which increased from $300 to $500, as well as water quality impact assessments, which was split into two options. A minor WQIA will be $75 and a Major WQIA will be $400. Originally these assessments were $50.

The full list of the new fee structure can be seen here.

.