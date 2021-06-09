Ernest “Buddy” Franklin Taylor, 90, husband of Anna Ruth Taylor of Temperanceville, passed away on June 8, 2021 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley.

Born on April 20, 1931 in Messongo, VA, he was the son of the late Ernest “Dink” Taylor and Mamie Marshall Taylor. Buddy worked as a foreman at John W. Taylor Packing Company in Hallwood for 40+ years. He was a member of Hall’s Chapel Church and later Downings United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching wrestling, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Big Bang Theory and Family Feud.

Buddy is survived by his wife, Anna Ruth; a son, Rocky Taylor of Chincoteague; three grandchildren, Shannon Taylor, April T. Parish and Karen Taylor; and four great-grandchildren.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Franklin Jay Taylor and a sister, Beatrice T. Ball.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 13th at 3:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. Hodae Kim and Pastor Mary Jiminez officiating. Interment will follow in the Groton’s Cemetery in Hallwood.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Downings United Methodist Church in Oak Hall, 7291 Lankford Highway, Oak Hall, VA 23416.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

