An Accomack County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has been fired after he was involved in an accident while off duty in his service vehicle and was determined to have been under the influence of alcohol.

According to Sgt. Michele Anaya with the Virginia State Police, State Police was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving 2 vehicles on Nelsonia Road, Nelsonia at approximately 3:39 PM on Monday. An off duty Accomack County Sheriff Deputy was in his Department vehicle traveling on Nelsonia Road. Mike McCready stated that he swerved to avoid striking a deer, and in doing so, sideswiped another vehicle. McCready was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Accomack County Jail.

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on January 16, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m., his Command Staff called to advise him Investigator Michael R. McCready was involved in an accident on Nelsonia Road, just outside of the Bloxom Town Limits.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene it was determined that Investigator McCready appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Investigator Michael R. McCready, 41, of Parksley, Virginia was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving. McCready was released on a $1,000.00 unsecured bond. An administrative investigation was immediately initiated and Investigator McCready was subsequently terminated.