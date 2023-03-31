Virginia drivers will have to use extra caution when approaching parked emergency vehicles, tow trucks or highway maintenance vehicles stopped on the road when a new bill recently signed by Governor Youngkin becomes law on July 1.

Virginia’s new move over law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle, tow truck, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of the road with its lights flashing. Drivers must move over one lane, if possible, or slow down to a speed at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit. If a driver is unable to move over, they must reduce their speed to a safe and reasonable speed for the existing conditions.

The law applies on all roads. Additionally, the law increases the fine for violating the Move Over law and establishes a penalty for failing to slow down when passing a stationary vehicle with flashing lights.

The first Move Over law in Virginia was passed in 2002. It was last updated in 2020.