A Taste of the Shore will return this weekend after a three year hiatus due to COVID.

Sponsored by the Onancock Rotary Club, this year’s event will benefit the Food Bank and will be held Sunday April, 2 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Belle Haven.

Tickets are available at the door and. credit and debit cards will be accepted.

Over 15 local food destinations will be represented so attendees can sample some of their best offerings. The event has become very popular over the years.