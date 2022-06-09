By Linda Cicoira

A New Hampshire man was indicted Monday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with the vehicular death of a Bloxom woman and the injuries to three others on Feb. 8.

Twenty-seven-year-old Justin LaFerriere, also known as Justin Soeum, was indicted for manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Angela Marie Kellam as a result of DUI.

Police said LaFerriere was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry “at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of Route 13,” just north of Accomac, at about 5 p.m.

He “lost control of his vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a 2013 Chrysler 200 head-on, causing the Chrysler to flip into the southbound lanes.” Kellam was driving the Chrysler and “died upon impact.” LaFerriere’s vehicle, the Camry, caught fire and he was pulled out by unidentified citizens, according to the report.

LaFerriere was also indicted on three counts of maiming while driving intoxicated. The victims were identified as Breonte Shrieves, Terrell Northam, and Treyquan Johnson.

According to the police report, “After the initial crash, the driver of a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, traveling in the southbound lanes, laid his motorcycle down and struck the Chrysler. Two other motorcyclists traveling in the southbound lanes laid their motorcycles down,” but did not crash.

