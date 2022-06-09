Frances Beavers Rayfield, 79, wife of Thomas Eyre Rayfield and a resident of Nassawadox, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Francis Connor Beavers and the late Colleen Virginia DeHaven Beavers. She was a retired pharmacist and part owner of Rayfield’s Pharmacy and attended Red Bank Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Severn T. Rayfield and his wife, Dr. J. Annette Rayfield, and W. Berkley Rayfield and his wife, Joy Wachsmann Rayfield, all of Cape Charles, VA; a sister, Nancy Murphy of Winchester; a sister-in-law, Linda Beavers of Winchester; four grandchildren, Nolan, Hobbs, Winston, and Kinsey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Scott Beavers.

Funeral services will be conducted graveside Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at “Rinie’s Rest”, 11310 Seaside Road, Birdsnest, with Rev. Dr. John Robertson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite # 102, Norfolk, VA 23502.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.