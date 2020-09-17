The National Weather Service has revised its rain fall prediction totals for the Eastern Shore of Virginia, now predicting the most rain anyone should see will be no more than four inches, local amounts may be higher.

Rain, which could be heavy at times, from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Sally will continue from late this afternoon through tonight, before tapering off or ending during Friday. Rain totals of 2 to 4 inches will be likely with locally higher amounts possible. The runoff from this much rainfall will likely result in localized flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Accomack and Northampton Counties. Potential impacts include rapid rises of water, flooded roads, and flooding of structures in low lying areas near streams. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

A Coastal Flood Advisory and a Beach Hazards Statement is also in effect.

