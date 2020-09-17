1.Vintage Waterbury mantel clock, doesn’t work, needs a part, $25. Located in Bloxom Maureen 570-490-6306

2. LF push lawnmower for a reasonable price, just has to work. 757-894-6319

3. LF house trailer, at least three bedrooms, at a fairly reasonable price. 757-894-8813

4. 2 outboard motors: SPL 88 Johnson, new wiring harnesses and controls. 2014 Mercury 15 HP 4 stroke outboard. $1,500 apiece. 410-422-1175

5. LF nice car trailer. 757-894-5542

6. Like new mini refrigerator $90. Like new microwave $50. Cash only – you pickup. 757-346-8187

7. 195R6015 tires, four. Free piano. 757-894-8118

8. 19 foot Lawson boat, center console, 90 Mercury, with trailer, $1,000 cash. LF 1988 Jeep Wrangler parts, backseat, doors and top. 757-894-0413

9. 1998 Dodge 1500 pickup, regular cab, 4wd, v8, automatic transmission, Mickey Thompson rims, Nitto tires, no rust, very reliable. Call 757-660-7962 in northern Accomack Coutny

10. D1-10 John Deere riding lawn mower, 42 inch cut, new blades, new parts, $400 OBO. 757-336-6174

11. 18 foot Chincoteague scow, made in 1998, good shape, includes trailer, $2,200. 757-894-1985

12. Boat motor and trailer: 17 foot Seapro boat, center console, 90 HP yamaha motor with 140 hours, $6,800 OBO. 757-787-4619

13. LF 8N Ford Tractor for sale. 443-497-8589 in Princess Anne

14. LF someone who can put a key ignition switch in a 2008 GMC Sierra. 757-787-7027

15. 5 baby animal feeders, glass, stainless nipple, quart sized, $10 apiece. 757-894-1937

16. 18ft heavy duty trailer, with title, $2,000 obo, will consider trade, 5×8 utility trailer no title, $350. 757-350-5873

17. Dining room table & 4 chairs, Wood round table with grey metal stand, Chairs brown cushion seat with grey metal back and legs..1 chair needs screws n table needs screws, good condition, $100. Located in Bloxom 570-490-6306

18. LF trailer hitch for a double wide trailer in good shape. 757-710-6176 leave message

19. LF camper top for a Toyota Tundra, double cab, fits 7-11 foot bed. 757-824-0046

20.Really nice matching sofa chairs, $40 each or 2 for $75. 2 matching night stands with 2 drawers, $25 each, exellent shape. Kitchen table and 4 chairs, $25. 757-678-7483, leave message

21. LF pair of truck tires, new or used 275-65-R18. 757-999-0083

22. 2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148

23. 2006 Chevrolet Uplander, burgundy in color, $3,500 obo 757-710-8019

24. Andersen bay window 117in. wide, 48in. high $1,000 757-442-2610

25. LF used kitchen counters & an island 757-693-1450

26. 3 DVD players with remotes, $10 each. 2 wooden barstools, $30. Phillips 4K ultra HD 50 inch Smart TV, $180. Call or test 757-694-1704

