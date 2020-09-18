At the Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, County Administrator Mike Mason said that with the completion of an agreement with Painter and Melfa. all of Accomack County’s incorporated towns are now on board with the plan to join the Hampton Roads Sanitation District. Mason said that Painter and Melfa agreed pending a three party agreement with the towns, the county and the HRSD to clarify the representations made by the HRSD.

Mason said that he met recently with attorney John Hopkins who represents both towns and an agreement was drafted which clarified the terms which were outlined in public information sessions earlier this year.

Supervisor Donald Hart said that the agreement with Painter and Keller does not give the towns anything more than the other towns get.

A public hearing is to be conducted at the Accomack County Circuit courtroom on October 2 at 9:30 am.

.