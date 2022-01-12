COVID cases continue to rise throughout Virginia with the peak in hospitalizations expected to occur in early February. To ease the pressure on hospitals, most existing non-urgent, preventative and routine chronic care appointments currently on the books at Eastern Shore Rural Health through Friday February 11 will be rescheduled until after March 1. This is to free up time to see patients with symptoms suggestive of COVID including sore throat, runny nose, and cough by telemedicine (video or audio) and keep as many people as possible out of the hospital. All dental visits will continue as scheduled, those who wish to postpone treatment should call their center.

Preventative care appointments include things like physicals, and routine chronic care appointments are things like checks on diabetics who have their disease under control. Urgent appointments are for things that require prompt medical attention but that aren’t life-threatening or very serious, like urinary tract infections.

.