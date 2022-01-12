A graveside service for Vanessa Hitch of Salisbury, Md., will be held Wednesday at 1 PM from the gravesite of John Wesley Cemetery, Deal Island Road, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held at 11 AM until 12:30 PM from the Chapel of the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Big John Frederick Barnes of Melfa
March 25, 2021
Mrs. Margaret Nedab of Wachapreague
February 25, 2021
Mr. Raymond Morgan
November 19, 2020
Mr. Edward Bender
December 11, 2017
Local Conditions
January 12, 2022, 12:54 pm
Sunny
39°F
39°F
11 mph
real feel: 34°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 75%
wind speed: 11 mph SSW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 7:17 am
sunset: 5:05 pm
24 minutes ago
Tune in to 103.3 FM WESR for Chamber Chat with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Executice Director Robert Sabbatini and Dorie McCaleb with The Office Belle Haven. #esvachamber ... See MoreSee Less