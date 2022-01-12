A graveside service for Vanessa Hitch of Salisbury, Md., will be held Wednesday at 1 PM from the gravesite of John Wesley Cemetery, Deal Island Road, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held at 11 AM until 12:30 PM from the Chapel of the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.