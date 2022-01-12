COVID numbers reported on Tuesday showed a slight dip in the number of test positives in both counties but a spike in hospitalizations in Accomack County.

Accomack County booked 66 test positives, down from 109 on the previous report. But Accomack County reported five hospitalizations and no deaths.

Northampton County reported 16 test positives, down from 34 on Monday, but no hospitalizations. However, Northampton did report one death.

For the first time in a while, Accomack’s 7 day average of test positives per 100,000 population exceeded the state average for that same category. While Virginia reported 200 positives per 100,000, while Accomack reported 241. Northampton came in just over the state total with 207 test positives per 100,000.

