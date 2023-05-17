GREENBACKVILLE, Va. -According to an article on WBCC.COM, the Captain’s Cove/Greenbackville Mosquito Control District Commission has announced the start of ground spraying for mosquitoes in the Town of Greenbackville. The Commission says the spraying will continue every Monday and Friday throughout mosquito season as long as weather permits.

Frank Haberek of the Commission says aerial spraying will also be conducted as needed and prior notification will be given on Accomack County’s website.

“Please be patient,” Haberek requested in the notice, “as aerial spraying is very much weather dependent and subject to change on short notice.”

Mosquito season runs through October.