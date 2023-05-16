Ruth Virginia Mae Redmond Perry, 75, wife of Henry Perry and resident of Parksley, VA, passed away peacefully on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.

Born March 5, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Matthew Redmond and Ruth Geraldine Smith Redmond.

Ruth was babysitter for decades and she loved every single child as though they were here own. She enjoyed shopping and she loved to cook hearty meals for all those that she loved. Her true legacy, however, will carry on in her children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband and five children, Teresa “Terry” Donovan of Belle Haven, VA, Lori Rogers (Burt) of Painter, VA, Gene Donovan (Karen) of Clearwater, FL, Vickie Donovan of Parksley, VA, and Chris Perry of Parksley, VA; brothers, Floyd Redmond, Jr. (Kathey) of Parksley, VA, and Gary Redmond of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Brittany, Laura Beth, Aaron, Joseph, Cody, Derrick, Gina, Brad, Travis, Austin, and Nathan; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and a nephew. Ruth was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Randy Lee Redmond and Michael Wayne Redmond.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.