Chincoteague Troop 323’s, Ethan Burgess and Nathaniel Bott were recently honored for receiving their Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank earned in the Scouts BSA youth program. The Court of Honor ceremony also included a Charter presentation by Scoutmaster, Kevin Holcomb and Troop Committee Chairman, Christopher Bott that welcomed William “Billy Joe” Tarr, and Noah Jester of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company as the new Executive Officer, and Chartered Organization Representative, of Chincoteague Island’s Scouts BSA Troop and Pack 323.

