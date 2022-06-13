By Linda Cicoira

A Parksley man was indicted by an Accomack Grand Jury this week in connection with incidents that occurred at a popular town restaurant and nightspot.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyler Nathaniel Humphries was indicted on Feb. 25 counts of possessing cocaine, burglary, grand larceny of property valued at $1,000 or more, and possession of burglary tools.

According to previous reports, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at about 5:15 a.m. because someone was attempting to break into the rear entrance of the Club Car Cafe. When deputies arrived, they found damage to the entrance and discovered an undetermined amount of money was missing from an office.

In other cases:

Thirty-one-year-old Ceonta Jamar Kellam, of Parksley, was indicted on a Jan. 1, count of possessing a firearm by felon.

Forty-two-year-old Preston Vanness Townsend, of Horntown, was indicted on a March 8 count of possessing cocaine.

Forty-eight-year-old Donald Gene Failinger, of Chincoteague Island, was indicted on a count of using a vehicle without authorization on Nov. 24, 2021.

Thirty-four-year-old Phillip Curtis Matthews, of Bloxom, was indicted on an April 5 count of felony eluding.

Forty-two-year-old Antron Deveek Byrd, of Temperanceville, was indicted on a count of embezzling $1,000 or more of property belonging to Dollar General, in Parksley, between Nov. 15 and Dec. 9, 2021.

Thirty-two-year-old Vashod Rykish Reid, of Parksley, was indicted on a March 25 count of felony eluding.

Thirty-one-year-old Markece Obryan Davis, of Bloxom, was indicted on four counts of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender in 2020.

Thirty-nine-year-old Frank NIck Piliro Jr., of New Church, was indicted on three counts of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender in 2021.

Nineteen-year-old Jaheim Graham and 21-year-old Nathan Antwaun Singletary, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were indicted on counts of felony eluding, receiving stolen goods, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance. The incidents occurred March 27.

.