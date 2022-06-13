The newly renovated DMV Select office in Parksley was dedicated in a special ceremony on Friday.

Aimed at reducing the flow of people in the main DMV offices, the DMV Select Office’s are branches which can handle certain transactions, including vehicle transcript, title registration, handicapped placards and driving records.

Barry Browning, the Director for the DMV Selects statewide, said the Parksley location punches well above its weight:

“This office opened in 2017. This office, since it opened, has processed over 50,000 transactions and raised thousands of local dollars for the town and County,” said Browning. “Your dedication to the citizens of Parksley, Accomack County and the Eastern Shore is noticed.”

The town also held a special Open House Saturday morning with free food for residents to see the new renovations.

